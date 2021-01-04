ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading 7.2% Higher

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s share price traded up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 3,385,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,574,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 236,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.34% of ToughBuilt Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones; and kneepads.

