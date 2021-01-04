TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Up 6.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $78.00. The company traded as high as $57.33 and last traded at $56.31. 980,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 571,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.78.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $51,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $345,142.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $1,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $2,105,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.