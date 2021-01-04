TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Trading Down 9.7%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.56. 809,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 820,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCON shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $144.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. Analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc bought 520,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $4,999,996.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 496,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,992.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,028,224 shares of company stock worth $9,057,406 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

