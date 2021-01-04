Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 7,146 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,924% compared to the average volume of 353 call options.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $34.79. 132,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,844. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after buying an additional 1,283,097 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 264,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,084 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

