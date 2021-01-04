Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,026 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 360% compared to the typical daily volume of 875 call options.

NYSEARCA:EWT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $53.51.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.