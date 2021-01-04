Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 8,051 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 520% compared to the typical volume of 1,298 call options.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $24.99. 18,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $254.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million. Analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

