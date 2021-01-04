TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRSWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. CIBC lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $17.10 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

