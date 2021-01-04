TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THS. Barclays raised their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

THS stock opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $470,107.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,968 shares of company stock worth $883,576. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,774,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,940,000 after acquiring an additional 113,038 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,366,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,990,000 after acquiring an additional 60,140 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 87.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 931,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,740,000 after acquiring an additional 434,356 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 802,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,587,000 after acquiring an additional 278,136 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

