TrezarCoin (TZC) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, TrezarCoin has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. TrezarCoin has a total market capitalization of $498,359.09 and approximately $985.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrezarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrezarCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,731.41 or 1.00077504 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018405 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00270500 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.54 or 0.00484741 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00146372 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002643 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007876 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00037003 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About TrezarCoin

TZC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 243,889,650 coins and its circulating supply is 231,889,650 coins. TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrezarCoin

TrezarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrezarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrezarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrezarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrezarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrezarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.