Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$1.30 by Analysts at Evercore

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its price objective lifted by Evercore from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.36.

TCW stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.59. 462,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.16. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$1.69. The company has a market cap of C$411.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$74.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

About Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

