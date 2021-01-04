TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report $102.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.00 million and the highest is $115.50 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $335.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $590.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $603.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $893.65 million, with estimates ranging from $822.31 million to $958.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,256,000 after purchasing an additional 363,891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,879,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 119.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,771 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 193,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 137.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 189,432 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 532.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 213,104 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 179,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

TRIP stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

