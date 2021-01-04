Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Shares Gap Down to $11.92

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.92, but opened at $10.82. Triterras shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 633 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRIT shares. B. Riley started coverage on Triterras in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Triterras in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get Triterras alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.26.

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.