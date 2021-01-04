TRON Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.81 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. TRON has a market cap of $2.10 billion and $1.81 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001410 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000482 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000196 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.