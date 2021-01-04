Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) (LON:TIGT) Trading 0.8% Higher

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) (LON:TIGT) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 74.89 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 73.90 ($0.97). 517,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 554,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.30 ($0.96).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.35. The company has a market capitalization of £256.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a GBX 0.49 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.88%.

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

