TrueDeck Price Up 60.7% Over Last Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 60.7% against the dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $190,442.11 and approximately $10,149.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00029638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00128007 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00272593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00524288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00275966 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00050928 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck was first traded on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

