TrueFlip Price Reaches $0.16 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $1,017.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00041919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00338616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00035224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00023925 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

