Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 2.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,800,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $13,344,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,313,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,072. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

