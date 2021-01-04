Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Barclays

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

TFC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 175,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $7,800,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.