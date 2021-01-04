TurtleNetwork (TN) Trading 41.3% Lower This Week

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $406,815.88 and approximately $2,802.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00050026 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00125389 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.47 or 0.00903076 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 676.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00028429 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000130 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00029049 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000165 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

