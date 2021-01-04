Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) fell 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.43. 2,845,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 891,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tuscan by 147.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 34,463 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tuscan by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuscan in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuscan by 43.2% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

