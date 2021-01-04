TwoKeyEconomy 1-Day Volume Tops $325,453.00 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy token can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market cap of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00042643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $100.60 or 0.00322061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00032041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00023119 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Profile

2KEY is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

TwoKeyEconomy Token Trading

TwoKeyEconomy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

