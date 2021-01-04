U Network (UUU) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. U Network has a market cap of $2.25 million and $344,340.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, U Network has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

U Network Profile

U Network is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling U Network

