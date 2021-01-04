U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $61.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.