U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was upgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.34.

NYSE SLCA opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $519.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 260,196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 84,537 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 80.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

