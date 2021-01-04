U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.34

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 47262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

SLCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $625.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 80.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at $969,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 260,196 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Eos Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 215,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.