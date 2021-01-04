U.S. Silica Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,316 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 741% compared to the typical daily volume of 513 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

NYSE:SLCA traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $8.99. 344,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.88. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 260,196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 84,537 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 457,137 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

