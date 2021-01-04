UBS Group Reiterates $115.00 Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $115.00 price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $132.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $138.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,471 shares of company stock worth $35,870,235 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.