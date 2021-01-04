UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.90 and last traded at $106.90. Approximately 310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average of $115.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.51.

UCB Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

