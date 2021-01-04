UChain Hits Market Capitalization of $30,468.45 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. One UChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, UEX and Bilaxy. UChain has a total market capitalization of $30,468.45 and approximately $3,658.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UChain has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00029946 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.00326248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00126599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00527672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00281399 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00051252 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. UChain’s official website is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

