Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) shot up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.82. 811,728 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 529,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on UCTT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,531.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 853,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 433,901 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at about $4,853,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 120.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 219,505 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $3,518,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,634,000 after acquiring an additional 120,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

