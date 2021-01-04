Ultra Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $32.08 million and $911,593.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,797.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.45 or 0.01287670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000510 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008365 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00227665 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

