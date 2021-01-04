Ultra Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.48 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $31.48 million and approximately $783,210.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,184.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.66 or 0.01291219 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000509 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002914 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00211008 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

