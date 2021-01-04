UMA 24-Hour Volume Hits $40.69 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $9.02 or 0.00028293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. UMA has a market cap of $500.47 million and approximately $40.69 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00029898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00125155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00236559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00529858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00277005 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00019060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00050050 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,131,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,506,671 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

