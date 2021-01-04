Unibright Price Reaches $0.53 (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Unibright has a market cap of $79.21 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unibright has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001698 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00125526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00257866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.00531840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00281695 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00051081 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

