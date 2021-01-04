Unification (FUND) Price Reaches $0.0086

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Unification has a market capitalization of $294,899.41 and $9,266.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unification has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Unification token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00029702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00125972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00258734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00536646 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00284637 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00051140 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

