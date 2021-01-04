Unify Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,750.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Unify has a market capitalization of $46,269.53 and $7,750.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unify has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Unify coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, YoBit and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unify alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.24 or 0.00485050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 67.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.