UniLayer Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $178,364.00 (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $178,364.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One UniLayer token can now be bought for $0.0681 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00030066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00126275 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00272720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00525829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00279414 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00051016 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,924,143 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

UniLayer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.