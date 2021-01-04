Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €51.85 ($61.00).

Several research firms have issued reports on UNIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Unilever has a 52-week low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a 52-week high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

