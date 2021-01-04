Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.14. The stock had a trading volume of 83,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,296. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $211.14. The company has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

