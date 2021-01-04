Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.85

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 4835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UIS shares. Sidoti started coverage on Unisys in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. Unisys had a net margin of 37.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

