Unitrade Reaches Market Cap of $4.88 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Unitrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000610 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unitrade has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unitrade alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00042036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.73 or 0.00337618 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00034077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00023640 BTC.

Unitrade Token Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,321,029 tokens.

Unitrade Token Trading

Unitrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unitrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unitrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.