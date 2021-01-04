Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading Up 8.6%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s stock price was up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 1,379,546 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 718,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Unity Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.15.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

