Universa Hits 1-Day Volume of $73,007.00 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Universa has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Universa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Universa has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and $73,007.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00042346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00340110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00034035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00023309 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

UTNP is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars.

