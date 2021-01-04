Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Universal Display by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 3,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $229.80 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $246.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $4,319,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,103 shares of company stock valued at $18,615,365 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.