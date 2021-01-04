UnlimitedIP Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $261,421.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP is a token. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

