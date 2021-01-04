Unobtanium (UNO) Trading Down 9.8% This Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for about $61.29 or 0.00195163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unobtanium has a market cap of $12.46 million and approximately $3,348.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,247 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

