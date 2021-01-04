UP Fintech (OTCMKTS:TIGR) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:TIGR) shot up 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $8.66. 14,499,395 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,271% from the average session volume of 1,057,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42.

UP Fintech (OTCMKTS:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at $167,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UP Fintech by 20,166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,909 shares in the last quarter.

About UP Fintech (OTCMKTS:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

