Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) were up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $43.99. Approximately 1,285,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,943,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106 in the last ninety days.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

There is no company description available for Upstart Holdings Inc

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.