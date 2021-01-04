USD Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.22 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, OKEx, Hotbit and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $4.31 billion and approximately $2.22 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.06 or 0.03258882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00022005 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USDC is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 4,369,042,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,309,232,890 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, SouthXchange, CPDAX, Hotbit, Coinsuper, OKEx, Poloniex, Kucoin, CoinEx, LATOKEN, Crex24, Coinbase Pro and Korbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

