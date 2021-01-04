USDK Market Capitalization Achieves $28.63 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. One USDK token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. USDK has a market cap of $28.63 million and approximately $390.97 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029830 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 106.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00316349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00126539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.17 or 0.00526651 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281309 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00050149 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

